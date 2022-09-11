Renowned Sanskrit Scholar Prof Umakanta Deva Sharma Passes Away

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Professor Umakanta Deva Sharma Shastri, breathed his last at his own residence at Bakulpath in Guwahati’s Jalukbari at 12:40 am on Sunday. He was 83.

Umakanta Deva Sharma was known for making Sanskrit and spirituality popular among the masses.

A prominent orator, Prof. Sharma, Tarka Vyakarana Tirtha, Vidya Ratna is also known for his exceptional command over different epics and as a renowned expositor of “Vedas”and “Puranas”.

A Sanskrit scholar of national and international repute, Prof. Sharma also wrote various books to his credit. Some of the prominent books written by the professor are “Guru Geeta”, “Prasasti Manjari”, “Sanataniya Chintan”, “Bharatiya Chinatanam”, “Nyaya Parichaya,” etc.

“Bharatar Natya Shastra” is one of the popular and prominent books edited by him. Apart from this, he also wrote over 150 popular articles on Sanskrit, Vedic literature, Nyaya Philosophy in different newspapers, magazines, journals of both national and international repute over the years.

For TV viewers, Prof. Sharma was a very popular and prominent face who made Sanskrit and spirituality popular among the common people in society through his science-based simple explanations.