Assam: Former High School Principal Arrested for Embezzlement of Funds

Former principal of the Samaguri Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district of Assam has been arrested for alleged embezzlement of funds.

The arrested principal has been identified as Gopal Chandra Bora.

According to reports, Bora has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds worth over Rs 4,64,000 of the school.

The present principal of the school, Pranab Jyoti Goswami had filed a report at the Samaguri Police Station on the basis of the allegations leveled by the management committee last year.

The police on Saturday night arrested Gopal Chandra Bora under a case registered as number 174/21 of Section 409 of the CrPC.