Three Held With Rifles, Ammunition In Assam's Sonitpur

Assam police on Tuesday night apprehended three persons for possession of illegal arms and ammunition at Balipara under Sonitpur district.

Acting on specific information, the police raided a house located at Chariduar area and made the seizure.

During the raid, police seized three hand-made guns along with 12 live rounds from the trio's possession.

The identities of the detainees are yet to be established.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

In another incident, police in Tripura's capital city of Agartala apprehended an individual with a pistol along with a large quantity of live bullets.

The arrested individual, identified as Biman Das, was in possession of a pistol, 46 live rounds and two magazines, police informed.

The seizure was made at Senaihani area in the city.

The police also seized two vehicles from his possession.

Recently, several leaders and cadres of an militant outfit laid down their arms in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

As many as 46 members of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered themselves and returned mainstream.

During a ceremony, the former leaders and cadres handed over their weapons to top district police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (border), in Dhekiajuli.