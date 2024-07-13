Retired Assam Police DIG's Bank Account Emptied in Fraud; Ex- Bank Manager Held

Retired DIG of Assam Police Bhabadhar Dutta (84) residing at Borbarichariali, VIP Road, Dispur, on June 19, 2024 reported a staggering unauthorized transfer of Rs. 26,00,000 from his SBI bank account at the Borbari Branch. A case was promptly registered at Dispur Police Station under IPC sections 420/406.
During the investigation, it was revealed that transactions from Dutta's account were facilitated by Gulenur Hussain, former Branch Manager of SBI Borbari Branch, now Deputy Manager at Dispur SCAB Branch. Hussain allegedly orchestrated the transfers to various accounts without Dutta's knowledge, using a fraudulently obtained SIM card registered under a new mobile number.
Tridip Kalita, who facilitated the acquisition of the SIM card, confessed to obtaining it from a friend at a Jio telecom office in Chaygaon. This new mobile number was substituted for Dutta's original registered number, preventing any transaction alerts from reaching him until he checked his bank passbook.
Based on collected evidence, Gulenur Hussain was arrested for interrogation in connection with the case. It was discovered that the accused targeted accounts with substantial savings that had been inactive for some time, manipulating their mobile numbers and accessing ATM cards and PINs from within the branch.
The investigation remains ongoing to uncover further details.