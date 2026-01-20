RGU Celebrates Silpi Divas with Tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Friday celebrated Silpi Divas with a special programme titled “Tore More Alokore Jatra”, commemorating the legacy of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala on his death anniversary.

Advertisment

The programme was held at the Jyoti Mancha auditorium and witnessed the presence of Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury, Professor Emeritus and Chair Professor of the Centre; Prof A K Buragohain, Vice Chancellor of Royal Global University; Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President, RGU; along with faculty members, students and guests. Renowned academician and artist Prof Mridula Das attended the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury described Jyotiprasad Agarwala as an extraordinary creative genius who embodied the roles of lyricist, composer, playwright, musician and filmmaker in a single personality. Recalling Joymoti, the first Assamese film directed by Agarwala, he highlighted why the cultural icon came to be revered as “Rupkonwar,” or the Prince of Beauty. Prof Choudhury also shared anecdotes from Agarwala’s childhood, underscoring his lifelong fascination with beauty, light and harmony, as well as his vision of an egalitarian society and the idea of world citizenship.

In her address, the chief guest, Prof Mridula Das, reflected on the artistic and humanistic values championed by Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and emphasised their enduring relevance in contemporary society.

Vice Chancellor Prof A K Buragohain also paid rich tributes to the cultural icon, recalling Agarwala’s immense and lasting contribution to Assamese art, literature and culture.

The Silpi Divas observance featured performances of Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s songs and poems by students and faculty members, along with insightful talks on his life and works. The programme concluded as a meaningful homage to one of Assam’s greatest cultural icons, celebrating his timeless artistic legacy.

Also Read: Late Samar Hazarika, Dhanada Pathak to Receive Silpi Awards for 2026