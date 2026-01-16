Late Samar Hazarika, Dhanada Pathak to Receive Silpi Awards for 2026

Renowned singers Late Samar Hazarika and Dhanada Pathak have been named as recipients of the Silpi Awards for 2026. The award is given out by the state's Cultural Affairs department, recognising significant contributions to Assamese art and culture.

Ahead of the annual Silpi Divas observation on January 17, the Cultural Affairs department of the Assam government on Friday announced the Silpi Award and other allied awards to be presented to noted artists and eminent personalities from various fields. The department also announced the recipients of Silpi pensions given out under different categories.

The announcement was made by the cultural affairs minister, Bimal Borah, while addressing a press conference.

Accordingly, noted litterateur Moneswar Deori will be awarded the 2025 Krishna Kanta Handique Memorial Award. Veteran journalist Dr Amalendu Chakraborty has been named as the recipient of the 2025 Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and Contribution. Further, prominent theatre artist Karuna Deka will receive the 2025 Natasurya Phani Sarma Award, and acclaimed film director Arup Manna will receive the 2025 Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award. Lastly, Abani Ranjan Pathak will receive the 2025 Biju Phukan Award.

Moreover, 83 artists and three differently-abled artists will receive the government’s Regular Silpi Pension. Additionally, 170 artists and differently-abled persons will get the Barxik Silpi Sanman. A further 26 artists will receive Regular Family Pension, with five other families of deceased artists set to receive a one-time special financial assistance.

Notably, Silpi Divas is an annual observance in Assam on January 17th, honouring the death anniversary of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, a pioneering poet, playwright, filmmaker, composer, and freedom fighter, who passed away in 1951.

Meanwhile, acclaimed singer Samar Hazarika, selected to receive the Silpi Award this year, passed away recently. He was the brother of the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika. His career began in the 1960s with the release of his first album in 1968. He went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films, including ‘Uppath’, ‘Bowari’, ‘Prabhati Pakhir Gaan’, and more. Over the years, a number of his albums were also released, earning him recognition among music lovers.

