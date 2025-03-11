Rider Noni Thanks Guwahati Police for Recovering Stolen Bike

The stolen bike of Rider Noni’s co-rider has been successfully recovered by Basistha Police in coordination with Fakirganj Police. Expressing her gratitude, Rider Noni thanked the Basistha Police for their swift action in retrieving the vehicle within five to six days.

In a video statement, she shared, “This bike belongs to my co-rider, who works with me as an editor and videographer during our journey. His bike is also my responsibility. The thieves attempted to alter its appearance by removing stickers and the number plate. I sincerely thank Basistha Police for their generosity and effort in recovering it.”

The bike was stolen from a guest house in Guwahati’s Sarusajai area on March 6. Following a coordinated police operation, it was recovered from Prem Bazar in Dhubri's Fakirganj locality. Two suspects, identified as Firoz Qazi and Ashraful Dewan, have been arrested in connection with the theft. A case numbered 140/25 has been registered at Basistha Police Station.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had planned to sell the bike outside the state. However, their plans were foiled after the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. While the viral news initially helped the suspects evade capture, police efforts ultimately led to their arrest and the bike’s recovery.

Rider Noni, a biker from Uttarakhand on a 30,000 km ‘Women Empowerment’ ride, described the incident as shocking. Having toured nearly half of India over the past six months, she took to Instagram to seek urgent assistance from Assam Police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She also shared CCTV footage of the theft to raise awareness.

