Rider Noni's Stolen Bike Recovered in Assam's Fakirganj; 2 Arrested

In a major breakthrough, Assam Police have successfully recovered the stolen bike of Uttarakhand-based biker ‘Rider Noni’ from Fakirganj in Dhubri district. The vehicle, which was stolen from a guest house in Guwahati’s Sarusajai area on March 6, was retrieved following a coordinated operation by Basistha Police and Fakirganj Police.

According to police sources, the bike was brought to Basistha Police Station late at night after its recovery. In connection with the theft, authorities have arrested two individuals, identified as Firoz Qazi and Ashraful Deban.

A case numbered 140/25 has been registered at Basistha Police Station.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had planned to sell the stolen bike outside the state. However, their plans were thwarted after the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. The viral circulation of the news initially allowed the thieves to escape, creating hurdles for the police.

The bike was ultimately recovered from Prem Bazar in Fakirganj, marking a successful conclusion to the police operation.

‘Rider Noni’, a biker from Uttarakhand currently on a 30,000 km ‘Women Empowerment’ ride, faced a distressing ordeal in Assam when she discovered that her bike had been stolen. Having spent the last six months touring nearly half of India, she described the incident as a shocking experience upon entering Assam.

Taking to Instagram, she sought urgent assistance from Assam Police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to recover her stolen bike. In a heartfelt appeal, she stated: “I have been on this 'women empowerment' tour for the last six months. I have toured nearly half of India, but I was shocked after entering Assam, where my bike was stolen.” She also shared CCTV footage of the theft to raise awareness.