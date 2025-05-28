Congress's Ripun Bora Summoned by CM's SVC in Gaurav Gogoi-Pakistan Link Case

In a major development in the alleged Pakistan link case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has been summoned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC). He has been directed to appear for questioning on Thursday at 11 AM in connection with Assam CID case number 5/25.

The CM's SVC is reportedly investigating claims of a connection between Gaurav Gogoi and a man named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleged to be a resident of Islamabad, Pakistan. The probe has now extended to Ripun Bora, who has been called in to provide a statement regarding his knowledge of the alleged link.

Speaking to the media, Ripun Bora said, “I have just received the notice from the CM's SVC. I have been asked to appear tomorrow. The allegation states that Gaurav Gogoi has ties with one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh from Islamabad, and I’m being asked to testify whether I am aware of it.”

Bora further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misrepresenting his earlier statements. “Whatever I said during my press meet is publicly available on Facebook. The Chief Minister is distorting my words,” he stated.

This development comes amid growing political tensions in Assam, as the investigation into the alleged cross-border link deepens.

