Ripun Bora Urges SIT to Summon Assam CM, BJP MLA in Gogoi-Pakistan Link Case

After being interrogated for four hours on Thursday in connection with the alleged Pakistan links case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora stated that he had urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) to summon Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MLA Diganta Kalita as part of the probe.

Speaking to the media, Bora said that he was questioned in a cordial atmosphere regarding his statements on the case during a press conference.

Bora said, “An SIT team led by SP Rosie Kalita questioned me for over four hours. I have answered all their questions. The SIT was very friendly during the interrogation. However, just as I was summoned, I urged them to summon two other political figures. The first is the Chief Minister of Assam. He must be questioned on why he manipulated two photographs while claiming he had concrete evidence against Gaurav Gogoi. More importantly, how could he establish contact with Pakistan at a time when a war is ongoing?”

Bora also questioned the role of BJP MLA Diganta Kalita, stating, "The second person I requested the SIT to summon is Diganta Kalita. Recently, he shared a detailed 15-day itinerary of Gaurav Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan on social media. It appears as though he was with Gogoi during that time. Upon reflection, I recalled that in 2013, when Gaurav Gogoi reportedly went to Pakistan, Diganta Kalita was also a member of the Congress party. It is possible that he accompanied him. If the SIT questions Kalita, I believe they will uncover significant information."

The Congress leader concluded by reiterating his party’s respect for the law. "The SIT has informed me that I may be summoned again if necessary. The Congress party respects the law of the land, and if I am called again, I will appear," he added.

