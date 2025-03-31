Breaking: Devastating Fire at City’s Basistha Claims One Life, Cylinder Blasts Suspected

A tragic incident has occurred in Guwahati today. A massive fire broke out at Basistha, which eventually resulted in explosions of multiple gas cylinders. The incident occurred at Bylane No. 1 in Basisthapur.

Reports suggest that multiple LPG cylinders may have exploded during the blaze, intensifying the inferno. The blaze erupted in a three-story house, reducing several household items to ashes. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are actively working to contain the flames. Further details are awaited.

However, the incident turned further tragic and a woman named Pranati Deka lost her life after being burnt alive in the incident. The house where the fire occurred belonged to another woman. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, preliminary reports suggest that a cylinder explosion may have triggered the blaze.

The deceased woman’s husband is a doctor, while their son resides in Duliajan. An individual named Bharatiya resides on the ground floor of the building.