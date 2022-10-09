Guwahati News

Robbers Loot Guwahati Shop Posing as Crime Branch Officers

There were four-five robbers, who posed as Crime Branch officers, and arrived at the shop in Zoo Road area under the pretense to smoke cigarettes.
Pratidin Bureau

Few robbers looted a pan shop in broad daylight in Guwahati on Sunday.

There were four-five robbers, who posed as Crime Branch officers, and arrived at the shop in Zoo Road area under the pretense to smoke cigarettes.

According to sources, the robbers looted around Rs. 60,000-70,000 by threatening him with drug containers.

When caught red-handed, they claimed to be from crime branch and that they were attempting to bust the shopkeeper while selling drugs.

They also used abusive language when the locals caught them.

The police was informed about the incident however, they did not arrive at the scene.

