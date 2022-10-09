UP Father Chains Daughter in Room for 36 Years, Freed

An NGO with the help of the police freed a woman who had been locked up in a room and chained by her own father for 36 years in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the 53-year-old woman, identified as Sapna Jain, was locked in the room for alleged mental illness.

Sapna is a resident of Firozabad and all these years her family slipped meals from beneath the door which she ate. They also threw water at her from window for her to bathe.

With the help of former mayor of Agra and BJP MLA from Hathras Anjula Mahaur, she was freed this week.

They were informed about the case by members of local NGO Sewa Bharti.

During her captivity, Sapna was deprived of fresh air, sunlight and freedom.

However, things began to change after her father expired after which few women from Sewa Bharti NGO visited her house to examine the situation.