Robbers Target Global Entrepreneur Meet & Expo in Guwahati, Decamp with Cash

A gang of40-50 miscreants carrying sticks, daggers and machetes barged inside the ongoing Global Entrepreneur Meet & Expo 2023 at Assam Engineering Institute Playground in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality last night and looted the stalls and office of the organizers.
According to organizers, around Rs 85,000 to one lakh were looted by the gang. The incident was reported after 10.30 pm.
Following this, an FIR was lodged by the organizers of the Global Entrepreneur Meet & Expo at the Chandmari police station.
The police have already collected the CCTV footage as substantial evidence of the robbery incident.
Speaking to the media, one of the organizers said, “Last night, at 9.30 p.m., a few people came to us, complaining about the loss of some essential documents. We informed them we were not liable for the loss, but for their sake, I urged them to come back in the early hours because there was no camera operator at the time, so we told them to come back in the morning to review the CCTV footage. A few of them were adamant and started to argue with us. Between 10.30 to 11 pm, a group of 40-50 youths entered the premises carrying machetes, daggers and sticks. All of them came in cars and bikes. They also misbehaved with our private security guard and took away all the daily collection from the chamber where we kept the money. The situation quickly devolved into chaos. As we had contacted the Chandmari police station, a team of officers arrived at the scene within an hour or so but were unable to contain the situation. Later, another squad of CRPF officers arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.”
The organizers also expressed alarm about the incident, noting that if a group of 40 to 50 people with machetes and weapons are freely roaming in the midst of the city at night, what about the security of the city's common population, and how will they feel safe to come out?
It should be noted that no arrests have been made in connection with the case thus far.