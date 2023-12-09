Robbers Target Global Entrepreneur Meet & Expo in Guwahati, Decamp with Cash

Speaking to the media, one of the organizers said, “Last night, at 9.30 p.m., a few people came to us, complaining about the loss of some essential documents. We informed them we were not liable for the loss, but for their sake, I urged them to come back in the early hours because there was no camera operator at the time, so we told them to come back in the morning to review the CCTV footage. A few of them were adamant and started to argue with us. Between 10.30 to 11 pm, a group of 40-50 youths entered the premises carrying machetes, daggers and sticks. All of them came in cars and bikes. They also misbehaved with our private security guard and took away all the daily collection from the chamber where we kept the money. The situation quickly devolved into chaos. As we had contacted the Chandmari police station, a team of officers arrived at the scene within an hour or so but were unable to contain the situation. Later, another squad of CRPF officers arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.”