Armed Assailants Fail At Robbery Attempt In Assam's Nagaon

In a shocking incident, a gang of armed assailants tried unsuccessfully to rob a businessman in Assam's Nagaon, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, the incident took place in the Nagaon town of Assam where a businessman was targeted by the gang of armed robbers.
The robbers reportedly fired blanks in a bid to intimidate the businessman into giving up his money.
According to the reports, the businessman was traveling from Assam's Tinsukia. He reportedly had a bag full of cash amounting to Rs 5 lakhs with him at the time.
However, he managed to somehow flee from the assailants. Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and recovered two bullet slugs from there.
An investigation into the incident has been launched, Nagaon Police informed.