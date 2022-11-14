Rock Sensation MLTR to Perform in Guwahati on Nov 27

Popular soft rock sensation from Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) will be performing at the Indian Open Air (IOA) 2022 which will be held at the Jonki Panoi Khetra in Guwahati’s Sonapur on November 27.

The Indian Open Air is a brand-new rock concert in Guwahati.

The IOA 2022 is organised in collaboration by the Rockarolla Events, Urban Mantra and E365 Group of Companies.

MLTR will be returning to Guwahati with all their ‘Back on the Road tour’ playing all their greatest hits.

A few other homegrown local acts from India will be sharing the stage with the soft rock giants such as Girish and the Chronicles, Trance Effect, Voodoo Child, Serpents of Pakhangba and Flying Cupid among others.

The organisers have requested people to join the event on the day.