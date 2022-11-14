Assam Police Recover 2 Bodies in Separate Incidents in Jagiroad

Police recovered two bodies in separate incidents in Assam’s Jagiroad on Monday.

At first, body of a 30-year-old man, identified as Manav Das, was found at Moamari Dabha in Dongabari.

According to sources, the deceased was missing since Saturday and was found dead earlier today.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to Morigaon Swahid Tilak Hemram Gunabhiram Civil Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, body of a 60-year-old woman was found hanging in Sonaikuchi forest.

The body of the deceased is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.