Rod from Under-Construction Flyover Pierces Car’s Fuel Tank in Guwahati

In a concerning incident highlighting potential lapses in construction safety, a TATA Nexon car was damaged on Sunday after a protruding rod from an under-construction flyover pierced its fuel tank in the Chandmari area of Guwahati.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 FM 3975, was travelling from Chandmari towards Bamunimaidam when the incident occurred near the Chandmari bridge. According to eyewitnesses, a rod jutting out from the structure of the under-construction flyover struck the undercarriage of the moving car, puncturing its fuel tank and causing a leakage.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, the impact led to the rupture of the car’s fuel pipe, prompting an immediate halt and raising serious concerns over ongoing construction hazards in the busy metropolitan stretch.

The car belongs to Manas Baruah, who was reportedly in the vehicle at the time. Local residents and commuters have expressed alarm over the safety standards being maintained during the flyover’s construction, especially in such a densely populated area with heavy traffic flow.

The concerned authorities have not yet released an official statement, but calls are growing for a thorough investigation into the safety protocols at the construction site and for immediate remedial action to prevent such incidents in the future.

This near-miss has once again brought into focus the urgent need for stricter oversight of urban infrastructure projects in Guwahati, where several flyover constructions are simultaneously underway.

