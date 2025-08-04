Assam: Contract Worker Killed, Another Injured in Tragic Oil Rig Accident in Naharkatia

A contract worker lost his life and another sustained critical injuries in a tragic accident at an Oil India Limited (OIL) drilling site in Assam's Naharkatia late Sunday night. The incident took place at the NHK-40 oil field in the Bahdari area.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Gogoi, a resident of Konwarijan village in Hudupara, Naharkatia, who was serving as the drilling in-charge at the rig. The site was being operated by Asian Drill Tech Energy, a private firm contracted by OIL.

According to reports, a large iron pipe collapsed during operations, striking both Gogoi and another worker, Mohan Sonowal of Tengakhat. Fellow workers rushed to their aid and transported them to the Oil India Hospital in Duliajan. Gogoi was declared dead on arrival, while Sonowal, who suffered serious injuries, was later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Local residents and workers have blamed the accident on the use of obsolete and unsafe equipment. The rig, managed by Mintu Saikia and Asik Rahman on behalf of Asian Drill Tech, has come under scrutiny for allegedly operating with ageing machinery, which many believe was a contributing factor to the incident.

In response to the incident, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi visited the site and interacted with workers and company officials. Calling the accident “deeply unfortunate,” he demanded a magisterial inquiry to fix accountability and ensure justice for the victim’s family.

“The death of a young contract worker due to negligence is inexcusable. The family must receive fair compensation, and safety norms need immediate reassessment,” the MLA stated.

Gogoi also expressed alarm over the continued use of outdated and potentially hazardous equipment in oil field operations, warning that such negligence could lead to further tragedies.

Meanwhile, the Oil Drilling and Production Workers’ Union issued a strong condemnation of the contractor’s alleged negligence. Union leaders demanded swift and adequate compensation for the deceased worker’s family, improved safety assurances for contract workers, and a comprehensive probe into Asian Drill Tech Energy’s operations.

“If no action is taken, we will have no choice but to launch protests against Oil India and its contractors,” a union spokesperson warned.

Significantly, the deceased worker, Kiran Gogoi, was not just a seasoned oilfield worker but also a BJP Kisan Morcha leader, serving as the President of the party’s Naharkatia Mandal unit.

As of the time of this report, Oil India Limited had not released an official statement on the incident.

