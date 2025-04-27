Drug-Fueled Chaos Rocks Guwahati’s Chachal; Suspects Apprehended

In a shocking turn of events, a youth under the influence of drugs wreaked havoc at the Priya Tower Apartments in Chachal, Guwahati, causing widespread panic among residents.

Advertisment

The disturbance, attributed to Adree Deka, a local youth, sent shockwaves through the residential complex as he went on a destructive rampage, smashing various items within the premises. The incident, which unfolded in the late hours, escalated quickly, but residents managed to overpower and restrain the assailant until police arrived at the scene.

Witnesses described a scene of utter chaos, with the perpetrator’s erratic behaviour creating significant damage inside the apartment complex. Upon his apprehension, the perpetrator was handed over to the Dispur Police, who had rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

According to onlookers, the youth had made alarming threats, invoking the names of Ministers, further heightening the tension. While the perpetrator was detained, his accomplice, a second unidentified youth, managed to escape the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The fleeing suspect took refuge inside a flat on the 7R room of Priya Tower, locking himself inside. In a surprising twist, the police investigation revealed that the flat housed several individuals, including Pooja Saikia, a young woman, and Phukan Boro, along with a driver named Nuruuddin Ali.

Residents of the apartment complex have raised serious allegations, claiming that the flat had been used as a drug den and was a constant source of disturbance to the community. Reports suggest that the individuals occupying the room regularly caused trouble, disturbing the peace with loud noises and offensive language.

Authorities, led by officers from the Dispur Police station, faced resistance as they attempted to gain access to the locked room, but their perseverance paid off as they managed to apprehend several suspects, including the driver, Nuruuddin Ali. During a subsequent raid, the police recovered a range of incriminating items, including four luxury car keys, a toy pistol, seven mobile phones, a laptop, and tablets suspected to be drugs. Additionally, various illegal and objectionable items were seized from the premises.

In a further breakthrough, two vehicles — a Scorpio (registration number NL01B0200) and a Creta (AS01EL2622) — were recovered, both of which were linked to the suspects involved in the crime spree.

All individuals apprehended during the investigation have been taken into police custody at the Dispur Police station, where they will face further interrogation.