‘Roi Roi Binale’ to Screen 162 Shows Across Guwahati on October 31

In a massive response from audiences, the much-anticipated film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is set to hit the big screen with 162 shows across Guwahati on October 31. Cinema halls have increased the number of screenings to accommodate soaring public demand ahead of the release.

According to reports, the film will be screened at the following theatres in Guwahati:

PVR City Centre – 22 shows

Cinepolis – 19 shows

Anuradha Cineplex – 6 shows

Grand Cine – 11 shows

INOX Aurus Mall – 23 shows

Gold Cinema Narengi – 5 shows

Matrix – 12 shows

Grand Royal Cine – 12 shows

AaiDeu – 4 shows

RR Cinema – 6 shows

INOX NCS Square – 18 shows

Bijaynagar Silver Screen – 6 shows

NY Cinema – 12 shows

Galleria Cinema – 6 shows

Officials said the number of shows may increase further based on audience turnout in the coming days.

Not just Assam, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ will also be screened in theatres outside the state, marking a significant moment for Assamese cinema’s growing popularity. The film is making history in Bengaluru, with 10 screens and all advance shows sold out.

Unlike previous instances where Assamese films managed only limited screenings at Vega City Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, this time the film broke barriers and entered multiple premium multiplex chains across Bengaluru. The buzz around the release was evident when advance bookings opened on October 24, and three theatres were declared houseful within hours—a rare feat for a regional film outside its home state.

The historic release was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Assam Society of Bangalore (ASB) and the film’s producer Shyamantak Gautam, who worked closely to mobilise the Assamese diaspora and regional film enthusiasts in Karnataka. Their initiative ensured that every Assamese moviegoer in the city got a chance to experience the film on the big screen.

