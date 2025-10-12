Roses Are Red, Lockup Is Grey: Amritprabha Mahanta’s 30th Birthday Behind Bars

Amritprabha Mahanta, a key accused in the mysterious death of Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg, spent her 30th birthday in a locked CID detention cell, far from the celebrations she had envisioned.

Born on October 11, Mahanta had reportedly dreamed of celebrating her milestone birthday in luxury and style. However, those plans were dashed as she marked the day behind bars, confined to the stark environment of the lockup.

Inside the CID facility, her birthday was observed quietly with the routine meals of bread, rice, and vegetables — a far cry from the lavish celebration she had once imagined. Reports indicated that Mahanta appeared emotional and tearful, highlighting the grim reality of life in custody.

Amritprabha Mahanta remains under investigation in connection with the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death, which has captured public attention across Assam.