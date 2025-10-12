Shyamkanu Mahanta Reportedly Suffers Severe Discomfort in CID Custody

In a major development, reports have emerged that Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has been under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 12 days, is facing acute physical discomfort and unease.

According to sources, Mahanta has been complaining of intense body pain and weakness inside the lock-up. He has reportedly appealed to the investigating officials for a body massage, citing continuous pain and stiffness.

It is learned that Mahanta has been sleeping on the lock-up floor for several days, which has further aggravated his discomfort. The accused is said to have earlier undergone body massages twice a month before his detention, a routine he claims helped him manage his physical strain.

Sources close to the investigation said Mahanta has expressed repeated requests for medical attention and relief measures. However, no official statement has been released by the CID regarding his health status or the current condition of his custody.

The situation has sparked discussions about the physical conditions and treatment of detainees during prolonged interrogation, especially in high-profile cases like that of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

