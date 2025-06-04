Royal Enfield Arson Case: Notorious Guwahati Youth Flees to Bengaluru

After setting a Royal Enfield motorcycle on fire, the main accused, Sanjay Rabha, fled the scene—adding to his long history of violent behavior. Locals from the Jatia area allege that Sanjay has been involved in multiple incidents of assault in the past.

Following the latest arson incident, Sanjay switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding. Guwahati Police believe he has taken shelter in Bengaluru, a city where he previously worked and which he knows well. Sanjay is reportedly familiar with the city’s bylanes, making it easier for him to evade capture.

Investigators have also received inputs that Sanjay had escaped to Bengaluru after committing similar acts in the past.

Meanwhile, locals of Guwahati’s Jatia area have long accused Sanjay Rabha of terrorizing the neighbourhood with repeated incidents of violence and intimidation.

Despite multiple complaints, he remained unchecked—until a recent arson incident once again brought his name to the forefront.

The latest incident occurred late at night in the Kahilipara area on Monday when Sanjay, along with two others, allegedly assaulted a local resident, Mridul Deka. According to police, Mridul had gone to a nearby market when he was confronted by the trio, who were reportedly intoxicated.

In a sudden act of aggression, Sanjay allegedly torched Mridul’s Royal Enfield motorcycle and fled the scene.

Dispur Police arrived swiftly and detained two individuals—Hemanta Modak and Dinesh Roy—who had recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

An FIR has been lodged against all three accused by Mridul Deka, and video footage of the motorcycle engulfed in flames has since gone viral, drawing public ire.

The violence did not end there. Sanjay is said to have returned to his residence in Jatia and continued his rampage, reportedly hurling a gas cylinder at the boundary wall of renowned litterateur and former Asam Sahitya Sabha President, Kanak Sen Deka.

His house is located adjacent to Deka’s, and the attack caused visible damage. Deka has also filed a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station.

