Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 207 Appointment Letters in Guwahati

As many as 207 candidates were distributed appointment letters for different posts under central government in Guwahati on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed over 71,000 appointment letters across the country for posts in 38 departments during the third phase of Rozgar Mela.

While addressing the event at Rang Bhawan in Maligaon, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that it is the dream of the Prime Minister to make India a self-reliant country in the next 25 years.

He said, “Today, 207 candidates are given appointment letters. Prime Minister’s vision is to make India a self-reliant country in the next 25 years.”

“In these nine years, a strong economy has been built. Our country now ranks at fifth in the world economy,” he added.

He further urged all the newly appointed persons to work with honesty and integrity.

Taking to Twitter, the union minister wrote, “Glad to attend the 4th #RozgarMela at Rang Bhawan, Guwahati. Today, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,506 newly inducted recruits in Govt depts. On the occasion, ceremonially handed over appointment letters to selected candidates.”