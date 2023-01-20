PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters at 1st Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to Sarkari Naukri aspirants. Speaking at the first PM Rozgar Mela 2023, the Prime Minister also interacted with other recruits who were hired through the central government employment scheme.

PM Rozgar Mela was launched in October 2022 with the aim to fill up 10 lakh job vacancies in the government agencies. The recruitment for these job vacancies will be done through UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, RRB and other central recruitment agencies.

Speaking at the event through video-conferencing, PM Modi stated that 'Rozgar Mela' has “become the identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises.”

He further told the new recruits that they would become an important part of the government from today onwards and contribute towards the growth and development of India.

“It is a new journey of life for those who have got the appointment letter today. Being an important part of the government, you will be an active participant in the journey of a developed India”

PM Modi also stated that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and many more will carry out their individual Rozgar Mela, which would contribute to the overall growth of the scheme as well.

PM Modi also highlighted the Karmayogi Prarambh iGOT module, which has been launched by the government in order to train the newly appointed government employees. Skill development is also a major focus of the iGOT module.