Guwahati News

Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings to Arrive in Guwahati on April 3

Both the teams will arrive in Guwahati for the IPL match to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 5.
Pratidin Bureau

The Rajasthan Royals team will arrive in Guwahati on Monday evening for their two Indian Premier League matches to be held here.

According to sources, the team will be headed by Sanju Samson as they will land at LGBI airport at 5 pm and will be lodged at Radisson Blu hotel in Jalukbari.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings team will also arrive in Guwahati on the same day.

Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to play two IPL matches as they will play the second match with Delhi Capital on April 8.

IPL 2023: Preview of RCB Vs MI
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals

