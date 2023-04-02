Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings to Arrive in Guwahati on April 3

The Rajasthan Royals team will arrive in Guwahati on Monday evening for their two Indian Premier League matches to be held here.

According to sources, the team will be headed by Sanju Samson as they will land at LGBI airport at 5 pm and will be lodged at Radisson Blu hotel in Jalukbari.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings team will also arrive in Guwahati on the same day.

Both the teams will arrive in Guwahati for the IPL match to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 5.

Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to play two IPL matches as they will play the second match with Delhi Capital on April 8.