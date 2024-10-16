Guwahati News

Rs 47,30,500 Seized In Raids At Excise Official Partha Hazarika's Guwahati Home

Earlier today, Hazarika was caught red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.
Over Rs 47 lakh was seized from Excise Department official Partha Hazarika's Guwahati residence
Over Rs 47 lakh was seized from Excise Department official Partha Hazarika's Guwahati residenceImage: X/Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a raid at office superintendent at the Excise Department, Partha Hazarika's Guwahati residence on Wednesday, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption uncovered over Rs 47 lakh in cash.

Earlier today, Hazarika was caught red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.

Subsequently, his residence at Basistha was searched uncovering cash worth Rs 47,30,500. The entire amount was seized by the anti-corruption agency.

Initial reports suggest that Hazarika had initially demanded Rs 1 lakh for issuing the license. He had already received Rs. 40,000 as part of this bribe. The vigilance team conducted an operation following a complaint and was present to witness the transaction.

He was trapped near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

Over Rs 47 lakh was seized from Excise Department official Partha Hazarika's Guwahati residence
Assam Vigilance Team Arrests Excise Office Superintendent for Accepting Bribe
Guwahati
Bribery
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/rs-4730500-seized-in-raids-at-excise-official-partha-hazarikas-guwahati-home
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com