Rs 47,30,500 Seized In Raids At Excise Official Partha Hazarika's Guwahati Home

In a raid at office superintendent at the Excise Department, Partha Hazarika's Guwahati residence on Wednesday, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption uncovered over Rs 47 lakh in cash.
Earlier today, Hazarika was caught red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.
Subsequently, his residence at Basistha was searched uncovering cash worth Rs 47,30,500. The entire amount was seized by the anti-corruption agency.
Initial reports suggest that Hazarika had initially demanded Rs 1 lakh for issuing the license. He had already received Rs. 40,000 as part of this bribe. The vigilance team conducted an operation following a complaint and was present to witness the transaction.
He was trapped near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur.