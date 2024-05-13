Rs 80 Lakh Cash Seized In Raid At Tainted Engineer's Guwahati Residence

In a major seizure, subsequent operations at the residence of a senior engineer, who was trapped today by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Guwahati, yielded in bust amounting to approximately Rs 80 lakhs.
This comes after the accused engineer was trapped red-handed while accepting a bribe by the anti-corruption body in Guwahati's Hengrabari today.
During the search of his Hengrabari residence, officials came across Rs 79,87,500 which was then recovered and seized by the team. "During search of his house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, cash Rs. 79,87,500/- (seventy nine lac, eighty seven thousand and five hundred ) has been recovered and seized by a team of @assampolice," a post on X read.
Earlier in the day, the probing agency in Assam trapped the senior engineer at the office of the Public Health Engineering Department under North Lakhimpur circle in Guwahati.
The accused, identified as Jayanta Goswami, was trapped red-handed while accepting the bribe that he had demanded, according to the official X handle of the directorate.
The anti-corruption agency informed that Goswami, executive engineer (PHE) at the office of the Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle, was caught after he accepted Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant.
The complainant had approached the agency after the accused government official had demanded the bribe for the clearing the payment of bills.