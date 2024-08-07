RSS-Backed Muslim Group Demands Closure of Illegal Beef Shops in Guwahati

The Assam unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called for a crackdown on illegal beef shops operating in Guwahati.
The convenor of the MRM's Assam chapter, Alkas Hussain, has strongly urged for the voluntary shutdown of these establishments, citing concerns over their legality and potential impact on communal harmony.
Hussain highlighted several areas in Guwahati—Hatigaon, Panjabari, Satgaon, and Islampur—where these unauthorized beef shops are reportedly active. He has appealed to the Kamrup-Metro district administration to take decisive action against these illegal operations.
According to Hussain, these beef shops are in violation of local regulations and contribute to discord between the Hindu and Muslim communities in Assam.
He said that the continued existence of these shops could exacerbate tensions and undermine the peaceful coexistence that has traditionally characterized the region.
In his appeal, Hussain also advocated for a halt to cattle trading in the area, suggesting that such measures could foster better community relations and prevent possible conflicts.
“The presence of illegal beef shops and unregulated cattle trade is fueling unrest and disrupting the harmony between Hindus and Muslims,” Hussain said.
“I call upon everyone to adhere to legal norms and respect each other’s traditions to preserve the peace and unity of our society,” he added.