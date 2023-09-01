RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Guwahati

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the atmosphere is heating up in Assam. Amidst all that, the arrival of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Guwahati has gained special focus.
Earlier on Friday, the RSS chief arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati.
His arrival was amidst tight security arrangements at the airport.
According to information received, Mohan Bhagwat arrived for a three-day visit to Guwahati.
After landing at the airport, he dashed straightaway to Bhagwan Mahavir Dharamshala at Guwahati's Fancy Bazar locality.
There Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to attend an event there. However, his arrival has drawn more focus than usual with the Lok Sabha general elections scheduled for next year.