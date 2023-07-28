Assam

Assam: RSS Leader Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Wife

The RSS leader, identified as Dibyajyoti Saikia, was taken into custody along with a pistol which was in his possession.
A leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was reportedly arrested after his wife lodged a formal complaint at the local police station at Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The complaint alleges that the RSS leader made serious threats against his wife's life using a pistol.

The RSS leader, identified as Dibyajyoti Saikia alias Latu, was taken into custody along with a pistol which was in his possession.

The arrest comes after the leader's wife approached the police with a written complaint detailing the threats made against her. According to her statement, the RSS leader was allegedly involved in a heated argument with her at their residence, during which he brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot her.

Sources said that the police seized a 7.56mm barrel pistol along with three live rounds from his possession.

An investigation has been initiated to asceratain the facts, police said.

