Russian Tourist Duped In Guwahati Files Complaint

In a matter of shame, foreign tourists in Guwahati were the target of the latest deceit, reports emerged on Monday.
According to initial reports, a Russian tourist in Guwahati was looted off his cash after falling for a scam.
Reports stated that the scam was orchestrated by one Ashish Sharma, a Guwahati youth who managed to loot Rs 11,700 from the Russian tourist.
The foreign national was identified as one Alexander, who has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station in connection with the matter.
Further details are awaited.