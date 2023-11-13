Guwahati News

Russian Tourist Duped In Guwahati Files Complaint

In a matter of shame, foreign tourists in Guwahati were the target of the latest deceit, reports emerged on Monday.

According to initial reports, a Russian tourist in Guwahati was looted off his cash after falling for a scam.

Reports stated that the scam was orchestrated by one Ashish Sharma, a Guwahati youth who managed to loot Rs 11,700 from the Russian tourist.

The foreign national was identified as one Alexander, who has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station in connection with the matter.

Further details are awaited.

