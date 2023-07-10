Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Felicitated by Over 30 Organizations in Mirza

Jayanta Baruah also spoke on the hurdles faced while publishing the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’. He also stated that the publication of the 15th edition of ‘Hemkosh’ has already started.

“When we started the printing work of the ‘Hemkosh’, many scriptures of the Assamese language were missing in the software that was used. We then developed the software abroad and added the scriptures that were missing. The ‘Hemkosh’ was then completely converted to Braille. This was a very challenging task,” Baruah said.