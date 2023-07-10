Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Felicitated by Over 30 Organizations in Mirza

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and Asomiya Pratidin Editor Jayanta Baruah was felicitated by over 30 organizations in a grand ceremony organized at Mirza in Assam’s Kamrup district.
Jayanta Brauah was felicitated for the recent achievement of a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest bilingual Braille dictionary’, ‘Hemkosh’.
The felicitation ceremony was organized at Mirza’s Dakshin Kamrup Girls' College auditorium under the initiative of Nagarik Samiti under the Palashbari Police Station.
While speaking at the occasion, Jayanta Baruah spoke on the contributions of eminent scholars of Assam including Gunabhiram Barua, Hemchandra Baruah and Anandaram Dhekial Phukan who enriched the filed of literature.
Jayanta Baruah also spoke on the hurdles faced while publishing the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’. He also stated that the publication of the 15th edition of ‘Hemkosh’ has already started.
“When we started the printing work of the ‘Hemkosh’, many scriptures of the Assamese language were missing in the software that was used. We then developed the software abroad and added the scriptures that were missing. The ‘Hemkosh’ was then completely converted to Braille. This was a very challenging task,” Baruah said.
Meanwhile, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, addressing the gathering said that the dreams of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah have been fulfilled by Jayanta Baruah.
Further, the Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman also planted a sapling in the premises of the college and paid floral tributes to Hemchandra Baruah.
On the occasion, Jayanta Baruah also expressed his grief on the sudden demise of senior journalist and politician Manjit Mahanta, stating that he was like a brother to him.