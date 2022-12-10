Sadin Pratidin Group, GU Observe 187th Birth Anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah

On the occasion of birth anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah, Sadin Pratidin Group and Post Graduate Students’ Union of Gauhati University jointly observed the 187th anniversary.

The ceremony started with wreath laying and lantern lighting in front of the statue of Bhaxar Oja, unveiled in May 2018, in the university.

Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia on behalf of Sadin Pratidin group attended an event organised by Ellora Vigyan Mancha.

The event was also attended by Dr Chandan Goswami, Acting Head of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tarini Deka, Retired Professor of Department of Assamese and students of Gauhati University.