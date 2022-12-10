Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to Take Oath as New Himachal CM Tomorrow

Congress Legislature Party in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday chose Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel confirmed that the high command has chosen Sukhu as the next CM and Mukesh Agnihotri as the Deputy CM.

He said, “Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am.”

Meanwhile, Sukhu was quoted by ANI saying, “I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state.”

“Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the newly-elected MLAs had on Friday adopted a resolution authorizing the party high command to select the leader of the legislature party. A meeting of party MLAs was held here in the evening.