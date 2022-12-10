Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to Take Oath as New Himachal CM Tomorrow
Congress Legislature Party in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday chose Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of the state.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel confirmed that the high command has chosen Sukhu as the next CM and Mukesh Agnihotri as the Deputy CM.
He said, “Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am.”
Meanwhile, Sukhu was quoted by ANI saying, “I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state.”
“Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me,” he said.
It may be mentioned that the newly-elected MLAs had on Friday adopted a resolution authorizing the party high command to select the leader of the legislature party. A meeting of party MLAs was held here in the evening.
Congress leadership had earlier in the day sounded that Sukhu will be the new chief minister after which supporters of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh had raised slogans demanding that she should be made the Chief Minister.
Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Himachal observer Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and several other Congress leaders were in Shimla to oversee the election of new leader.
Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats.
(with inputs from ANI)