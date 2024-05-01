Sadin-Pratidin Group Holds Award Ceremony On 128th Death Anniversary Of Hemchandra Baruah

Wednesday (May 1) marked the 128th death anniversary of 'Bhaxar Oja' and creator of the first Assamese language dictionary 'Hemkosh', Hemchandra Baruah. On the occasion, the Sadin-Pratidin Group organized a ceremony at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area.
Noted scholar, linguist and professor at Gauhati University, Dr Anil Bodo bagged the Oja Hemchandra Baruah Sahitya Sadhana Award and Guwahati-based socio-educational organization Saraswati Bagdhwani was awarded the Hemkoshpran Devananda Baruah Samaj Chetona Award at the ceremony today.
Many noted figures of the society were a part of the award ceremony where Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah delivered the welcome note. Speaking on the occasion, he paid tributes to his great-grandfather and father - Hemchandra Baruah and Devananda Baruah respectively.
The meeting was also attended by Director (Business) of Asomiya Pratidin Rishi Baruah, wife of Jayanta Baruah, Ruby Baruah, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia, Executive Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, Former Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Nitya Bora, Executive Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Dharjya Hazarika, Chief Associate Editor Achyut Kumar Patowari and Prof. Upen Rabha Hakasam, Suresh Nath, among others.
At the end of the event, anchored by Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, the Editor of Sadin and a noted novelist, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, presented the salutation.