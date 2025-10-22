Sadin-Pratidin Group Secures 3 Key Posts in Guwahati Press Club Elections

The Sadin-Pratidin Group registered a significant victory in the Guwahati Press Club Election 2025, winning three crucial posts as results were declared today after an extensive counting process.

Amarendra Deka from the Sadin-Pratidin Group clinched the prestigious post of General Secretary, emerging victorious after a closely watched contest. Alongside him, Padmini Hazarika from the same media group won the post of Assistant General Secretary. In another strong performance, Samiron Borthakur, also representing the Sadin-Pratidin Group, secured the position of Cultural Secretary.

Polling for the election was conducted on October 21 at the Guwahati Press Club premises in Ambari, where journalists from various print, television and digital media outlets across Guwahati turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

The counting of votes began at 9 AM on Wednesday and continued for nearly 12 hours, finally concluding around 9 PM. The atmosphere at the press club remained charged throughout the day, with media professionals eagerly awaiting the results.