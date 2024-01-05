Union Minister Smriti Irani Applauds Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah at Achiever Awards 2023

Addressing the gathering here at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, Irani said, “It wasn't only a newspaper, a digital engagement, or a women's magazine called 'Nandini' that piqued my interest in Jayanta Baruah, his life, and the legacy of Pratidin. But when I asked him what motivated him to commit to the nation a bilingual Braille dictionary (Assamese and English), I received no answer from him, only a smile, which is unusual for someone involved in journalism. That smile might be pondered on for a variety of reasons; some may call it mischief, while I would describe it as Jayanta Baruah's humility. That is what I hope that the state deserves and will continue to get many more humble souls that will dedicate themselves to enriching the state and pray tribute to the state’s legacy.”