SAI Felicitates Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati

It may be mentioned that Borgohain after bagging the silver medal arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. She was received by Executive Director SAI RC with athletes and coaches of the centre at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was also present with their officials to welcome Borgohain. She was welcomed with Gamusa and Japi by SAI, BFI, athletes and officials.