SAI Felicitates Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati

A day after reaching Guwahati, pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, who won silver medal at Asian Games 2023 in China’s Hangzhou, was given a grant felicitation at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre in Guwahati on Thursday.
The program started with cake cutting ceremony followed by welcome address by the Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre. The event was attended by Athletes, Coaches and the entire officials of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati in the presence of almost all the prominent print and broadcast media.
During the interactive session, Borgohain expressed her feeling about the remarkable development of SAI facilities from the day she joined as STC athlete in 2012 and now when she is in National Centre of Excellence (NCoE). She further mentioned that now the best facilities starting from Boarding, Lodging and Coaching to Sports Science back up including foreign exposure are available for the NCOE athletes and encouraged them to excel in sports at international level by availing these athlete-centric provisions at SAI.
It may be mentioned that Borgohain after bagging the silver medal arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. She was received by Executive Director SAI RC with athletes and coaches of the centre at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.
Meanwhile, the secretary of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was also present with their officials to welcome Borgohain. She was welcomed with Gamusa and Japi by SAI, BFI, athletes and officials.
Representing India and Assam in the finals of the women's 75-kilogram category Boxing at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, Lovlina Borgohain bagged the silver medal after she came up short at the very last losing to China's Li Qian on October 4.
