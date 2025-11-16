SAI Holds Cycle Rally at Zubeen Khetra to Honor Zubeen Garg

A cycle rally organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) arrived at Zubeen Khetra early this morning, starting from the residence of Zubeen Garg.

The rally was held as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s passion for fitness and sports.

One of the participants stated, “Zubeen was a sports enthusiast, so on behalf of us and our organization we are paying tribute to him. He had great support for fitness and sport, so we have to keep that spirit alive.”

Another member added, “For the upcoming birthday of Zubeen, as a tribute, we have organized this cycle rally. Now we will plant saplings and light a diya at his cremation site.”

The participants also performed ceremonial tree planting at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur and extended their greetings and respects to the artist.

Zubeen Garg’s encouragement of cycling and fitness was highlighted as an inspiration for the team.

Also Read: AAP Assam Announces Year-Long Tribute to Zubeen Garg