AAP Assam Announces Year-Long Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a year-long programme to honour the life and philosophy of the beloved artist Zubeen Garg. The party stated that the initiative will commemorate Garg’s legacy while promoting public service and community welfare across the state.

In a press release, Rajib Saikia, State General Secretary (Organisation) of AAP Assam, highlighted that the programme aims to uphold the principles Garg believed in and extend support to those in need, ensuring his vision becomes a lasting inspiration.

According to the announcement, the year-long campaign will begin on 18 November, Zubeen Garg’s birthday, which AAP Assam will now observe annually as the “Day of Service and Harmony.” For this year’s inaugural celebration, the party plans to provide food and clothing to street beggars, reflecting Garg’s compassion for the underprivileged.

The initiative will also include educational and intellectual activities. Through the student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangram Samiti, and AAP Youth Wing, a state-wide series of quiz competitions, essay and speech contests, discussion circles, and debate competitions will be organised.

Emphasising Garg’s belief in self-reliance, AAP Assam has announced that the programme will particularly recognise and support enterprising women across the state. District-level activities led by the party’s women’s wing will ensure widespread participation.

Environmental conservation, another cause close to Garg’s heart, will be promoted through extensive tree plantation drives across Assam, scheduled from April to September next year.

True to Garg’s lifelong commitment to social welfare, the programme will also focus on healthcare support for financially weak families. Initiatives will include blood donation drives, free medicines, and financial assistance for patients from underprivileged households, implemented through district and regional committees throughout Assam.

In addition, aligning with Garg’s love for sports, various sports equipment will be distributed among local athletes. Furthermore, 100 students from financially disadvantaged families who have pursued higher secondary education will receive free academic resources.

AAP Assam has announced the formation of a dedicated management committee, chaired by the state president, to oversee the year-long tribute. Rajib Saikia emphasised that the government should also take steps to preserve Garg’s memory and contributions, creating dedicated spaces reflecting his creative legacy, ensuring that his ideals continue to resonate with future generations.