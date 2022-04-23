Sambar rescued by forest officials in Guwahati

A Sambar weighing around 300 kilograms have been rescued by forest officials of the Assam State Zoo from Ujjal Nagar near Public Health colony at Hengrabari in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Sambar was seen in the Hengrabari area often by the locals.

Notably, the locals saw a deep head injury and informed the forest official of state zoo about it.

A team from Assam state zoo accompanied by two veterinary doctors arrived at the spot. The team tranquilized the Sambar two times for its safe rescue. Locals of the area also helped in the rescue operations.

