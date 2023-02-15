Sandeep Mehta Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Gauhati High Court

Justice Sandeep Mehta on Wednesday took his oath as the newly appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The swearing in ceremony of Justice Sandeep Mehta was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alongside Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi.

The outgoing Assam Governor was present to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief Justice. Taking to Twitter later on, he wrote, “Administered the oath of office to Justice Sandeep Mehta as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at a solemn function held in Raj Bhavan today.”