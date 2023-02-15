Sandeep Mehta Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Gauhati High Court

Justice Sandeep Mehta on Wednesday took his oath as the newly appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.
The swearing in ceremony of Justice Sandeep Mehta was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alongside Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi.
The outgoing Assam Governor was present to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief Justice. Taking to Twitter later on, he wrote, “Administered the oath of office to Justice Sandeep Mehta as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at a solemn function held in Raj Bhavan today.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma tweeted saying, “Attended the swearing in of Justice Sandeep Mehta as Hon’ble Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at Raj Bhavan.”
“Congratulated Justice Mehta and wished him a successful tenure as the Chief Justice,” he added.
It may be noted that the newly appointed Sandeep Mehta arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening for the swearing-in ceremony that was held today.
On Sunday, February 12, Justice Sandeep Mehta was appointed as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
The post of Chief Justice had recently fallen vacant following the retirement of Justice RM Chhaya.
Justice Sandeep Mehta was a senior judge of Rajasthan High Court appointed on May, 2011. He is due to retire in January, 2025.
He was appointed as the Chief Justice on the recommendation of Supreme Court Collegium.
The notice issued by the ministry read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan to be the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”
It may be mentioned that Justice Mehta had enrolled as an advocate in the year 1986. He had served as the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan from 2004-05 and as chairman in 2010.