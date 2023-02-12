Justice Sandeep Mehta Appointed as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Sandeep Mehta has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. This was informed by Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday.

The post of Chief Justice recently fell vacant following the retirement of Justice RM Chhaya.

Justice Sandeep Mehta was a senior judge of Rajasthan High Court appointed on May, 2011. He is due to retire on January, 2025.

He has been appointed as the Chief Justice on the recommendation of Supreme Court Collegium.

The notice issued by the ministry read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan to be the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

It may be mentioned that Justice Mehta had enrolled as an advocate in the year 1986.

He had served as the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan from 2004-05 and as chairman in 2010.