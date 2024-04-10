Sangeet Natak Akademi to Organize ‘Shakti - Festival of Music and Dance’ at 7 Shaktipeeths

To rejuvenate the Temple Traditions in the country Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the series of Kala Pravah, is organizing the festival under the title ‘Shakti a festival of music and dance’ during the holy Navaratri, which starts from today i.e., April 9, 2024.
Since Navaratri symbolizes the power of nine goddesses, the Akademi will organize the festival celebrating temple traditions under the title Shakti at seven different Shaktipeeths from 9th to 17th April 2024, in different parts of the country.
The inauguration of the Shakti festival will begin today from the Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati and this will be continued at Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Jwalamukhi Temple, Kangada, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura Sundari, Udaipur, Tripura, Ambaji Temple, Banaskantha, Gujarat, Jai Durga Shaktipeeth, Deoghar, Jharkhand and it will be concluded on 17th April, 2024 at Shaktipeeth Maa Harsidhi Temple, Jaisinghpur, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Sangeet Natak Akademi, the national academy of performing arts and an autonomous body of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has been working towards the preservation, research, promotion and rejuvenation of performing art forms of the country expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal art forms and other allied art forms of the country.