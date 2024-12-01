Santa’s Little Workshop: A Celebration of Creativity at Nandinii Winter Wonderland

Art and craft enthusiasts in Assam have something special to look forward to this festive season with Santa’s Little Workshop, a unique event organised by The Maker’s Social at Nandinii Winter Wonderland. True to its mission, The Maker’s Social continues its journey of promoting mental wellness and health through art and craft, catering to both kids and adults alike.

Advertisment

Founded in 2023 by Plabita Gogoi, The Maker’s Social is not just an organization but a growing community of over 1,000 individuals passionate about creativity. Plabita, who has been organizing workshops since 2019, has successfully extended her reach beyond Assam, hosting workshops in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The community is now gearing up for its next big event in Shillong on December 6th and 7th, 2024, with plans to expand to Upper Assam soon.

Plabita Gogoi believes that art and craft are more than just hobbies—they are vital tools for nurturing mental well-being. “Unfortunately, many people still view art and craft purely from a market value perspective, rather than recognising their therapeutic benefits,” she shared. However, she remains optimistic, focusing on building her community organically, one workshop at a time.

Santa’s Little Workshop promises a magical experience for participants, combining festive cheer with creative exploration. The event will feature hands-on activities, ranging from Christmas-themed crafts to DIY art projects, designed to engage both children and adults. The workshop not only aims to hone artistic skills but also provides a space for participants to unwind, connect, and find joy in the creation process.

With a vision to make art accessible and valued, The Maker’s Social has made commendable strides since its inception. Their workshops have brought communities together in Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, with future events poised to inspire more people in Shillong and Upper Assam. Despite challenges, Plabita Gogoi’s dedication to mental health through art remains unwavering.

As the festive season unfolds, Santa’s Little Workshop at Nandinii Winter Wonderland is set to be a heartwarming reminder of the power of creativity in fostering wellness. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a growing movement that celebrates art, craft, and community.