Sapnanil Das Sent to Two-Day Police Custody Amid Ongoing Investigation

Sapnanil Das, a key figure in an extensive online trading fraud, has been sent to two-day police custody. Dispur police, seeking a seven-day extension, are intensifying their investigation into Das’s operations, which have allegedly defrauded numerous individuals.
Das, who is the owner of Trading For A Living (TFAL), is under scrutiny for allegedly siphoning off substantial amounts of money through fraudulent online trading schemes. During a marathon interrogation session conducted late into the night, investigators uncovered valuable information worth crores of rupees.
The probe has extended beyond Assam, with authorities tracing the origins of the trading business to locations in Singapore, Malaysia, and Dubai. The detailed interrogation has provided critical insights into the scope and scale of the fraudulent activities, shedding light on the international network involved.
It may be mentioned that Sapnanil Das was arrested by the police in Guwahati on September 2 for allegedly taking funds from people in the name of investing in equities markets.
Sapnanil has been accused of raking in people's money to invest in the stock market through online trading platforms.
Notably, Sapnanil Das, the proprietor of TFAL, claims to be a teacher aiming to spread his financial knowledge and teaching people to invest in the markets.