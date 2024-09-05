Sapnanil's Mother Pleads Innocence After Arrest In Trading Scam

Guwahati police's crackdown on illegitimate online trading businesses has led to several arrests including Sapnanil Das'. Days after Sapnanil was arrested on charges of trading fraud, his mother on Thursday pleaded innocence on his behalf.
Highlighting that only one written complaint against Sapnanil was filed, which has also been reportedly withdrawn since, his mother said today, "Sapnanil is not guilty, he is innocent. He has a lot of talent."
"From his childhood, he liked to dress well. He had an affinity for motorbikes. If the police checked his account, they would know. He thought of sharing his knowledge with the youth of Assam. His institution is not fake, he knows how to teach," she added, confessing to not knowing about SEBI guidelines regarding this.
Meanwhile, fleeting reports about Sapnanil's past claim that he started working with ONGC after his father's death. However, he left after only four days as he was interested in trading.
Sapnanil was today taken to Dispur Police Station after his health checkup. He tried to escape from media persons gathered outside and took an alternative route. He also evaded questions directed at him.
Joint Commissioner of Police Prateek Thube said, "As the case is under investigation, we cannot say much. We have got the source of where the investment was made from. During the interrogation, we came across some incriminating information. We will present everything in the court. Tomorrow we will have to produce him in court."