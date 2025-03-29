Sara Ali Khan Arrives in Guwahati for Electrifying IPL Performance

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has arrived in Guwahati ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the ACA Barsapara Stadium during the IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30.

The actress was directly escorted from the airport to the Hotel Radisson Blu.

The official IPL social media team shared the update on Thursday, exciting fans with a post that read: "Cricket meets glamour in Guwahati! Sara Ali Khan is ready to set the stage on fire as #TATAIPL celebrates 18 iconic years! Get ready for a night of music, dance & pure adrenaline! #RRvCSK | @saraalikhan95."

Adding to the spectacle, Guwahati will witness its first-ever IPL drone show, set to illuminate the night sky with a dazzling display.

This visual extravaganza will celebrate Rajasthan Royals' journey in the tournament while highlighting their commitment to women-led transformation. The drone show is expected to be a breathtaking highlight, making the night unforgettable for cricket and entertainment lovers alike.

